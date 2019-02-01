Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Has All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving changed his mind about the Boston Celtics?

'Ask me again July 1," Irving told reporters Friday in New York.

This is the same Irving who told everyone in October he wanted to see his number retired and hanging in the rafters as a Celtic. But this also is the modern-day NBA, where star players changing locations on a whim has become the norm.

Irving can opt out of his contract and become a free agent during the offseason, and that is precisely what he is expected to do. The plan up until this point was for him to re-sign with the Celtics -- mostly because Irving has said that would be the plan.

Friday, though, he shifted from that commitment.

"It's my decision at the end of the day," Irving said. "Who cares ... it's like, it doesn't matter. It's unwarranted commentary (from the media). Of course, it's still going to continue. I'm aware of that. But like I said, it's going to come down to what's best for me and my family."

The Celtics have been linked to New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, who requested a trade over the weekend. A league rule prohibits the Celtics for trading for Davis before Thursday's deadline unless Irving were part of the deal. Both players are on rookie-scale contracts.

Meanwhile, Irving is rumored to have an interest in the New York Knicks, who traded forward Kristaps Prozingis to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. In the process, the Knicks are creating two maximum-salary slots during the offseason.

Along with Irving, there's been talk Golden State Warriors star and free-agent-to-be Kevin Durant also could sign with New York.

For now, though, Irving remains with the Celtics, who came within one win of reaching the Finals last season and are back in contention this year. Whether that is enough to keep Irving in Boston, though, is clearly yet to be determined, and that comes straight from Irving himself.