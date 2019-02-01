New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis requested a trade over the weekend, and Davis' agent, Rich Paul, made it clear the Los Angeles Lakers is Davis' preferred destination. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Pro basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley says it would be bad for the NBA if the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis, and the league shouldn't allow it to happen.

"We can't have players dictating who is going to play together," Barkley said on the set of TNT's Inside the NBA. "They're stacking the teams. Guys are sharing agents and stacking the teams. That ain't right."

Barkley was referring Davis requesting a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend, and Davis' agent, Rich Paul, made it clear the Los Angeles Lakers is Davis' preferred destination.

Paul also represents Lakers star LeBron James.

"We cannot have players and agents colluding to stack super teams."



Charles Barkley is not happy about the Anthony Davis situation.



"(NBA commissioner) Adam Silver should block that trade," Barkley said. "I don't like what the Lakers are doing. It's collusion!"

Davis, 25, is 6-foot-10 and averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots. He has missed more than a week with a sprained finger.

The Pelicans have maintained they may not deal Davis before Thursday's trade deadline, potentially waiting until after the season.