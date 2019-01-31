Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (R) had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns showed his soft touch by sinking a fade-away jumper at the buzzer, beating the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime.

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies were tied at 97-97 with about six seconds remaining in the bonus period before Towns hit the shot in the 99-97 victory on Wednesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins dribbled toward the 3-point arc at the start of the sequence. He eventually threw up a long-range jump shot, but the attempt clanked off of the back iron.

Towns pulled in the rebound on the right baseline before dribbling back out toward the 3-point arc. He turned around before he reached the boundary and threw up a high heave as he faded away from the hoop. The buzzer sounded just as the ball left his hands.

Towns sank the prayer, handing the Timberwolves a two-point victory.

"The basketball gods hadn't been treating well all night," Towns told Fox Sports. "I'm just glad that when my team needed me the most, I made the shot."

Towns said he knew the shot was in as soon as he let it go.

"It felt good," he said.

The All-Star big man had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Jerryd Bayless led the Timberwolves with 19 points. Mike Conley scored a game-high 26 points for the Grizzlies.