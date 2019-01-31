Celtics' Jayson Tatum finishes huge one-handed alley-oop over Hornets

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had 20 points and five rebounds in a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum towered over the defense for a soaring one-handed alley-oop in the Boston Celtics' win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The jostling jam came in the third quarter of the 126-94 win on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics led 89-72 with 2:19 remaining in the frame when Terry Rozier had the ball out beyond the 3-point arc. He caught a glimpse of Tatum on the left side of the court and watched him sprint toward the paint.

Rozier took a few dribbles before tossing a pass toward the rim. Tatum elevated and caught the feed with his right hand and threw the ball through the rim.

Tatum finished the game with 20 points and five rebounds. Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Celtics. Kemba Walker paced the Hornets with 21 points in the loss.

The Celtics face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Hornets host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.