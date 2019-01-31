Cavs star Love returns to full practice

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has been sidelined since October after undergoing toe surgery. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- All-Star power forward Kevin Love returned to full practice with the Cavaliers on Thursday, more than two months after undergoing surgery on his left toe.

It has not been determined when Love will take the floor in an actual game. Cavs coach Larry Drew said he doesn't expect it to be Saturday, when the Cavs next play, at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

But Drew added it was good to see Love participate in contact drills for the first time since late October.

"He moved really well," Drew said. "Shot the ball well, passed the ball well. But he got a little tired, a little winded. That was expected. "

Love, 29, signed a four-year contract extension for $120 million in August. He said he suffered the toe injury in a preseason game against the Boston Celtics. He attempted to play through it, but couldn't bear the pain anymore after four regular-season games. He underwent surgery on the foot a few weeks later.

Love's name has been mentioned in trade rumors with the deadline just a week away. But while the Cavaliers are taking calls, they have made it clear they are not looking to trade Love, at least not during the season.

The Cavs (11-41) have the league's third-worst record but have won two straight.