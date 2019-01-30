San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich went on a rant after the Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The San Antonio Spurs overcame a 38-point effort from Suns guard Devin Booker and defeated Phoenix 126-124.

Spurs forward Rudy Gay drilled a 21-foot jumper at the buzzer Tuesday night, leading to his teammates mobbing him in celebration.

San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich had a different way of celebrating the victory.

"We were really fortunate to win the game," Popovich told reporters in the locker room. "I thought they outplayed us, outcoached us, out-physicaled us, out-executed us. We had no respect for them or for the game. We didn't play with each other. It was a pathetic performance, and Phoenix got robbed."

Popovich promptly exited the media session shortly after his 27-second speech.

The Spurs are battling for a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference, while the Suns remain at the bottom of the standings.

Phoenix lost its last four games by an average of 23 points and played without rookie standout Deandre Ayton on Tuesday.

The Spurs survived embarrassment following Gay's shot at the buzzer and moved to 30-22 this season. They sit at No. 6 in the Western Conference.