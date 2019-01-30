New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davisgoes up for a shot during a game against the Boston Celtics on December 10 at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans continue to listen to offers for All-Star big man Anthony Davis with the Feb. 7 trade deadline less than a week away.

Davis, 25, requested a trade over the weekend. It is still not known whether the Pelicans will move him before the deadline or wait to collect offers for the rest of the season then trade him in July.

Davis and agent Rich Paul told the Pelicans he will not sign a contract extension that would have been the richest in NBA history. Paul is also the agent for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and it is believed the Lakers will put in a major bid for Davis. Some media outlets have called the Lakers the frontrunner for Davis, though the sides have not yet talked, according to multiple reports.

Still, Davis is eligible to become a free agent in July 2020. Teams may not want to surrender assets in a trade without knowing if he'll stay beyond that.

Along with the Lakers, teams believed to be making a pitch for Davis either at the trade deadline, or if he's still in New Orleans, over the summer: The Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis is 6-foot-10 and averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game.

He has missed the previous five games with an injured index finger.

The Pelicans still managed to win without him on the road Wednesday night, when they defeated James Harden and the Houston Rockets. Davis could be seen on the sidelines in street clothes cheering on his teammates.