Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry might look smooth while taking 3-pointers, but he recently showed that he needs some work on his celebration.

The two-time MVP fell flat onto his face during the Golden State Warriors' 132-100 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Golden State led 42-23 with 11:15 remaining in the first half when Curry's "Splash Brother" Klay Thompson split the defense and went to the rack for a big slam dunk.

Thompson put in the one-handed jam, sparking a party on the Warriors' bench. Curry got up and sprinted in front of his teammates and coaches, but slipped in the process. He wiped out on a warmup shirt and face-planted on the court.

"He started an earthquake situation or something," Curry told reporters. "I succumbed to it on the sideline."

"It's hilarious. Obviously I don't want to get hurt. But I got up pretty first and a shirt got underneath me. From there I just kinda laid there to make sure I was alright. But I'm having fun."

Curry made up for the embarrassing moment with a game-high 26 points. He also had six rebounds and three assists in the win. Thompson netted 16 points in the Warriors' 11th straight victory.