New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis fined $50K for public trade demand

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis (23) was fined $50,000 on Tuesday for publicly demanding a trade. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- The NBA fined New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis $50,000 for his public trade demand.

The league office released a statement Tuesday, stating Davis violated "a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands."

The NBA cited comments made Monday by Davis' agent, Rich Paul, as the reasoning behind the fine. The league said Paul's statements were made "in an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans."

Davis is under contract with the Pelicans through the remainder of the 2019-20 season, but Paul indicated the Kentucky product won't sign an extension with the team and demanded a trade.

Paul also currently represents Los Angeles star LeBron James, with reports linking Los Angeles as a favorite to land Davis.

New Orleans drafted Davis with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Davis has been an All-Star in each of the previous five seasons.

Davis averages 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game this season, but missed the last four games with a sprained left index finger.

The Pelicans are 22-28 this year as they head into a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.