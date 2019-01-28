Warriors' Stephen Curry drains nasty side-step buzzer-beater

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry had 23 points in the first half against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry showed off his range again Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Curry brought the ball up the court just before halftime and drained a 27-footer at the buzzer.

The standout guard ignored a Pacers defender and used a swift side-step to create separation. Curry elevated and made the deep three close to the Pacers' logo at center court of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Warriors led the Pacers 69-48 at the end of the first half. Golden State shot 59.6 percent (28-of-47) from the field, including 50 percent from three.

Curry scored 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting in the first half. He made all five of his 3-pointers and added three rebounds and two assists.

Curry averages 29.3 points per game, 5.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season.