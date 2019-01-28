NBA legend Dennis Rodman trolls fans with Rick Astley song

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman trolled fans with a video posted to social media Sunday. File photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls star forward Dennis Rodman appeared ready to shock the world with a huge announcement Sunday. Instead, the Hall of Famer merely pulled a prank.

Rodman posted a brief message on Instagram, encouraging users to reach 50,000 comments to learn "a dark secret." The post shattered the required comment mark, and Rodman shared another picture saying he's "ready to reveal it."

Shortly later, Rodman's secret came to light in the form of Rick Astley's hit 80's song "Never Gonna Give You Up."

The 57-year-old Rodman, known for his colorful hair and character while playing in the NBA, garnered a favorable reaction from fans after the prank. It's the latest stunt for Rodman, who jokingly gifted rapper Post Malone a $25 Olive Garden gift card for Christmas.

The Basketball Hall of Fame enshrined Rodman in 2011. He was a five-time NBA champion with the Pistons (two) and the Bulls (three).

Rodman was a two-time NBA All-Star and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors twice in his career. He posted 7.3 points per game, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 14 seasons in the league with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Pistons and Bulls.