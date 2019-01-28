MRI shows bone bruises for Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. after scary fall

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. is dealing with two bone bruises on his right knee after taking a scary tumble during a win against the New York Knicks.

Jones has an MRI following the injury, which he suffered in the second quarter of a 106-97 win against the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

He was taking off on a breakaway during the sequence, before he split two defenders and dribbled into the paint. Jones eyed the rim and was about to explode for a finish in transition, but his knee gave out from under his body and he crashed to the floor. Jones grabbed his right knee and grimaced in pain as his teammates comforted him while he was on the floor.

Jones did not return to the game. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Jones would be out for at least 18 games if he missed the full six weeks.

A scary moment in MSG, as @MiamiHeat wing @TheRea1DJones collapses under the basket with what appears to be a leg injury. He had to be helped off the court by teammates. #NBA pic.twitter.com/pVt1EzGdbO - FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) January 28, 2019

The third-year forward is averaging a career-high 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season for the Heat. Jones joined the Heat in 2017 after being waived by the Phoenix Suns. He had one rebound but did not score in the Heat's win against the Knicks.

