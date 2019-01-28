New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (C) draws a foul from Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (L) as guard Stephen Curry (R) looks on during the NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Five-time All-Star Anthony Davis officially wants out of New Orleans.

Davis' agent Rich Paul told ESPN and The Athletic that he notified the New Orleans Pelicans that his client will not sign a contract extension with the franchise and has requested a trade. Davis, 25, is making $25.4 million this season and is under contract for $27 million during the 2019-20 season. He has a $28.7 million player option in 2020.

Davis is averaging a career-high 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season for New Orleans. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft has posted 24 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 assists per game during his seven-year tenure with the Pelicans.

He hasn't played since Jan. 18 due to a sprained left index finger.

Davis spoke with his teammates before making the trade request.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN.

The Pelicans own a 22-28 record and sit in the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference standings.