Blake Griffin mashes Maxi Kleber with serious slam dunk

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- High-flying forward Blake Griffin got up for a huge slam dunk against 6-foot-11 Maxi Kleber during the Detroit Pistons' loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Griffin soared in the final minute of the Pistons' 106-101 setback on Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. He rolled off of a pick on the play and received a pass from Reggie Bullock. Griffin then darted into the paint and took one dribble after catching the feed.

He took flight immediately as he ran up on Kleber. Griffin put the ball in his right hand and pulled his hand behind his head before crushing the ball through the rim ferociously while above the Mavericks' big man.

Griffin scored a game-high 35 points and had seven rebounds and four assists in the loss. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 32 points. The star rookie also had eight assists, eight rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Pistons host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. on Sunday in Dallas.