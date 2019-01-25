NBA announces All-Star Game captains, unveils jerseys

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James received the most votes for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Missing a career-high in games due to injury didn't slow Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James from receiving the most votes for the All-Star Game. So for the second year in a row, James will captain an All-Star team -- it's just that this time it will be coming out of the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, rising Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be making the selections as the leading vote-getter and captain out of the East.

Other All-Star starters from the West: guard Steph Curry and forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, guard James Harden of the Houston Rockets, and forward Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Others from the East: guards Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics and Kemba Walker, with Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers in the frontcourt.

Each captain will pick from the pool of starters and reserves, who will be selected by coaches, for the Feb. 17 showcase in Charlotte.

The starters were voted in by fans, players and a media panel.

In other All-Star developments, Nike revealed the All-Star uniforms for Team LeBron and Team Giannis on Thursday, and will feature each player's team logo.