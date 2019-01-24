Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant celebrates with fans at the team's championship parade in Oakland, California in June. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is trying to be more than just an MVP on the court. Apparently, Durant would like to be one in his old neighborhood, too.

Durant returned to his home Wednesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, for the opening of an after-school facility bearing his name. The two-time defending champion Warriors visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Durant gave a $10 million endowment to College Track at The Durant Center. It promises to offer scholarships, tutoring and financial support to help area children get into and graduate from college.

"The full-circle stuff that you dream about," Durant told the Washington Post. "So many people that meant so much to me at that time, and to see my name on the building ..."

Incredible to see this come to life and spend time with the class of 2026 today https://t.co/uKL4Clu6BT - Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2019

Along with The Durant Center, Durant has donated close to $60,000 for new basketball courts at the Seat Pleasant Activity Center in D.C.