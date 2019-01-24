Pistons' Reggie Jackson does Blake Griffin video bomb at worst time

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin scored a game-high 37 points and had nine rebounds and seven assists in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday in New Orleans. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson picked a terrible time to do a video bomb, standing in front of Blake Griffin after Griffin criticized his team's focus.

Griffin was doing an interview with Fox Sports Detroit following the Pistons' 98-94 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during the sequence.

"This is just masking our issue," Griffin said. "We gotta lock in and finish games. Our lack of focus at the end of games has been awful. That's why we lose games like this. I'm happy with the win but I'm not necessarily happy with how we closed this game out."

Jackson walked into the frame as soon as Griffin finished answering the question. He slid between and the interviewer before smirking and posing for the camera. Jackson then interrupted the interview before giving a handshake to Griffin.

Griffin scored a game-high 37 points and had nine rebounds and seven assists in the win. Jackson had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Pistons. Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 29 points. Jahlil Okafor and Julius Randle each had double-doubles in the loss.

The Pistons (21-26) sit just outside of the playoff picture at the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. Detroit battles the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.