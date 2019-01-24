Harden scorches Knicks with 61 in Rockets' win

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- James Harden feasted on the New York Knicks' lowly defense and set another record along the way.
This time, Harden entered Madison Square Garden and scorched the nets to the tune of 61 points, his Houston Rockets emerging with a 114-110 victory.
Fittingly, it was Harden who also stole a pass sealed the win with a breakaway jam.
Harden tied Kobe Bryant's mark for a visiting player in what is known as the "mecca" of pro basketball, falling one short of Carmelo Anthony's mark of 62 as the all-time Garden high.
"In the Garden, I'll take it," Harden told reporters of his performance.
Career High ✔
Franchise High ✔
21 straight of 30+
3 50+ in one month
A win in the Garden
James. Harden. MVP. pic.twitter.com/6hnjnFqktY
Harden has has now scored at least 30 points in 21 straight games and has compiled three 50-plus nights this month alone.