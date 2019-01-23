Thunder's Russell Westbrook drops Blazers' Damian Lillard with crossover

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook is on pace to average a triple-double for the third consecutive season. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Russell Westbrook had Damian Lillard on skates after pulling off a nasty crossover during the Oklahoma City Thunder's win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Westbrook pulled the weapon out of his arsenal in the final minutes of the first half in the 123-114 victory on Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The Thunder led 58-51 when the triple-double machine dribbled up on the Blazers star.

Westbrook backed Lillard down to the 3-point arc before quickly shifting to his right and switching hands with his dribble. His left lean had Lillard's body weight shifted in the opposite direction as the Thunder star bolted to his right. Lillard attempted to give chase to Westbrook, but his ankles gave out and he fell to the floor.

Jerami Grant also blocked his path with a screen, allowing Westbrook to get clear for a midrange jump shot and put the Thunder up by nine points.

Westbrook tallied 29 points and had 14 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal in the win. Paul George led the Thunder with 36 points. George also had eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Lillard led Portland with 34 points. He also had eight assists, five rebounds and five steals in the loss.

The Thunder host the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Oklahoma City. The Blazers battle the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. on Thursday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.