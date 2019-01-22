Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo looks to pass during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 7 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Point guard Rajon Rondo may be able to play Thursday but Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton doesn't think the same applies to LeBron James.

"I think Rondo will play Thursday, as long as he continues to move with no setbacks until then," Walton told reporters. "That'll be something we'll keep pushing him and re-evaluate each morning."

The Lakers (25-23) are coming off a 130-111 drubbing against the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors and host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Rondo, James and Lonzo Ball all missed the Warriors game.

Rondo and James have both been out since the Lakers blasted the Warriors on Christmas Day -- Rondo with an injured hand, James an injured groin. The Lakers are 5-9 in that span.

While Rondo is clearly close to a return, James' timetable remains a mystery. He has missed a career-high 14 games.

"I haven't seen him do contact yet, so I don't feel as confident (in James potentially returning Thursday). But you know how serious he is about his rehab," Walton said.

"He's doing everything possible. We talked, I know he's dying to get back on the basketball court, but he also knows getting healthy is top priority. Whenever that day comes, he'll be back out there. I would say right now I feel more confident about Rondo being ready for Thursday."

This story originally appeared on AmicoHoops.net.