Lakers lose Lonzo Ball for 4 to 6 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball dunks the basketball in the 4th quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on December 18 at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will be out for the next four-to-six weeks due to a sprained left ankle.

"Lonzo Ball, who was injured in last night's game at Houston, underwent an MRI which revealed a Grade 3 left ankle sprain," the Lakers said in a news release. "Ball is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and updates will be provided as appropriate."

Ball went down in the third quarter of the Lakers' 138-134 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday in Houston. He scored eight points and had 11 assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes before the injury. He was helped to the Lakers locker room by teammates Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.

Los Angeles is tied for No. 8 in the West entering a game against the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. on Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.