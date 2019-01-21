Carmelo Anthony traded to Chicago Bulls, expected to be released

Former New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Houston Rockets traded 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls.

League sources confirmed the deal to ESPN and The Athletic on Monday.

Sources told ESPN that the anticipation is the Bulls will release Anthony and he won't play for the franchise. Anthony will become a free agent if he clears waivers.

The Bulls could also hold off on releasing Anthony until the trade deadline on Feb. 7. The franchise could include Anthony in a possible one-for-one trade.

Sources told ESPN that Anthony still intends to play and wants to contribute this season. The Los Angeles Lakers were one reported suitor for the forward's services.

Anthony signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Rockets last August but struggled to find a role in Houston's rotation. He played in 10 games and averaged 13.4 points per game with the Rockets this season before parting ways with the team in November.

Anthony is averaging 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists across 1,064 career NBA games with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Rockets.

The Bulls (11-36) sit at 13th in the Eastern Conference. Houston (26-19) stands in fifth in the tight Western Conference.