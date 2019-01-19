New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (R) looks to put up a shot past a defending Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (L). Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis will miss one to two weeks of action due to a finger sprain.

The Pelicans announced Davis' injury status on Saturday. He suffered the left index finger injury while playing against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday in Portland.

"Anthony Davis sustained a left index finger sprain in last night's game," the Pelicans said in a statement. "Davis is expected to be out approximately 1-2 weeks."

Davis had a game-high 27 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the Pelicans' 128-112 loss on Friday.

The five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection is averaging a career-high 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season for New Orleans. Davis, 25, is making $25.4 million this season. He is due $27 million in 2019 before he can hit free agency in 2020.

The Pelicans (21-25) battle the Memphis Grizzlies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at FedExForum in Memphis.