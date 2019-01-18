The Washington Wizards pose in front of the Tower bridge in London after their win against the New York Knicks. Photo courtesy of the Washington Wizards/Twitter

The Washington Wizards celebrate after defeating the New York Knicks in London on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Washington Wizards/Twitter

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- It was a weird way to win in London, or anywhere, but the Washington Wizards will take it. As for the New York Knicks, it turned into another new way to lose in a season full of them.

The play came in the final seconds when Wizards center Thomas Bryant drove the lane for a layup, breaking free after a pick-and-roll. The Wizards trailed 100-99 at the time.

Knicks rookie Allonzo Trier skied for the block -- and pulled it off.

Or did he?

According to the officials, Trier actually goal-tended the shot. And after further review, they ruled the shot was good. After that, the refs decided to put 0.4 seconds back on the clock for the Knicks. But it was too little, much too late and the Wizards emerged with a 101-100 win.

"I thought I blocked it,'' Trier told The New York Post. "I thought even moreso I blocked it [after seeing the replay]. The refs made their call. It was either let him lay it up or try to make a play on the ball. I tried to make a play on the ball to try to save us from losing the game."