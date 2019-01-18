Lakers' Michael Beasley forgets shorts when checking into game

Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (L) scored five points in a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Oklahoma City. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Michael Beasley forgot one important thing when checking into the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder: His shorts.

The veteran forward was checking into the game at the 2:56 mark in the first quarter of the Lakers' 138-128 win against the Thunder on Thursday in Oklahoma City during the silly sequence.

Beasley stood on the sideline near the scorer's table before coming into the game for Lonzo Ball. He pulled off his warmup shirt but was still wearing his black warmup shorts. Beasley was about to run onto the floor when someone called him out. He looked down and finally noticed that he was wearing the wrong shorts.

Beasley then ran into the tunnel at Chesapeake Energy Arena, in search of his shorts in the visiting locker room. He eventually entered the game.

The 11-year veteran scored five points and had two assists and two rebounds in the win. Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 32 points for the Lakers, while pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out four assists. Lonzo Ball chipped in 18 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for Los Angeles.

Paul George led the Thunder with 27 points. Russell Westbrook scored 26 points and had 13 assists and nine rebounds in the loss.

Beasley, 30, is averaging 7.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game this season for the Lakers. He is a free agent this offseason.