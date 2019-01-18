Trending Stories

Lakers' Michael Beasley forgets shorts when checking into game
Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant attends Stars game, announces lineup
Harden's historic night all for naught in Rockets' loss to Nets
Australian Open: Sharapova upsets Wozniacki, Nadal moves on
Anthony Davis crushes dunk over Kevin Durant

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2018 Peach Bowl: Florida defeats Michigan

Latest News

Common gut bacteria blocks effects of Parkinson's drugs, study says
FDA to furlough more workers to fund review of new treatments
UFC breaks out new Legacy title belts
Predators' Johansen under review for stick to head vs. Jets
Two men convicted in death of Olympic skater Denis Ten
 
