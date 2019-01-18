Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell reacts after hitting a shot against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden last season. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Second-year Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell will not take part in the Slam Dunk competition during NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Mitchell told reporters Friday.

Mitchell won the competition last year.

"I just wanted to be able to be ready mentally and physically for my team," he said about his decision to sit out the contest.

Mitchell and the Jazz advanced to the second of the playoffs last season. They entered Friday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a record of 25-21 and tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for eighth place in the Western Conference.