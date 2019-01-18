Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Miles Bridges went airborne and finished off the Sacramento Kings with a titanic tomahawk during the Charlotte Hornets' most recent victory.

The former Spartan's slam came in the first quarter of the Hornets' 114-95 victory on Thursday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Sacramento held a 19-13 lead with 2:45 remaining in the opening frame when Bridges took flight. The Hornets forward caught a pass from Tony Parker while standing beyond the 3-point arc. He immediately dribbled inside, going around Harry Giles and flashing into the paint.

Bridges then elevated over a crowd of Kings defenders, pulling his right arm way back behind his head before slamming the ball forward through the rim.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft scored 15 points and had four rebounds in the win. Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 23 points. Buddy Hield scored a game-high 24 points in the loss.

Bridges is averaging 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his rookie campaign.

The Hornets host the Phoenix Suns at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Charlotte. The Kings battle the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.