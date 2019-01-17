Trending Stories

Celtics' Kyrie Irving ices Raptors with trey from parking lot
Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant attends Stars game, announces lineup
Anthony Davis crushes dunk over Kevin Durant
Costas parts ways with NBC after 40 years
Panthers QB Cam Newton could miss entire 2019 season

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2018 Peach Bowl: Florida defeats Michigan

Latest News

Trump promises new missile interceptors, Space Force to protect U.S.
Train camera captures near-misses due to signal malfunctions
Metallica, Foo Fighters perform at Chris Cornell tribute concert
Study: Soft drinks, exercise, hot temps increase risk for kidney disease
5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is engaged
 
Back to Article
/