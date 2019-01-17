Houston Rockets guard James Harden scored 58 points in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Houston. Photo by George Frey/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- What's better than scoring 57 points in a game? For James Harden, the answer was scoring 58 points in a game.

In the process, Harden tied Elgin Baylor for the fifth-longest 30-point game streak in NBA history. The Houston Rockets star is now at 18 straight. He erupted for 57 two night earlier in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

But for the Rockets, Harden's record-tying night came at a cost. He scored those 58 on Wednesday night in a 145-142 overtime loss to the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

That included a 22-point third quarter as Harden fended off a variety of defenses the Nets threw his way -- from traps to even an old-school, box-and-one. Nothing could stop the Rockets star, though, as he finished with a 39-point second half, the best second half in Rockets history.

Historic Numbers Continue.



Last night, @JHarden13 tied Elgin Baylor for the 5th-longest 30-point game streak in NBA history! (18 straight.)



Vote the #MVP into @NBAAllStar https://t.co/qsFE3SyleB pic.twitter.com/Ct4J5fC96u - Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 17, 2019

As for the actual game, the Rockets blew an eight-point lead with 1:02 left in regulation.

Later, it was a seven-point lead with 1:27 to go in overtime.

How did it happen? Free throws. The Rockets mad their first 22 attempts -- then missed four in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. That allowed Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie to throw in some 3-pointers and eventually, the Nets to steal away the game. "Frustrating, very frustrating," Harden said. "Just a couple mistakes toward the end. They made some big shots."