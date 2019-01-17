Celtics' Kyrie Irving ices Raptors with trey from parking lot

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving had 27 points and a career-high 18 assists in a win against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in Boston. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer from the parking lot -- while being guarded by Kawhi Leonard -- icing the Boston Celtics' win against the Toronto Raptors.

"Uncle Drew's" dagger came with just 1:39 remaining in the Celtics' 117-108 win against the Raptors on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics led 108-106 when Irving slowly dribbled up on the All-NBA defender.

He eyed Leonard and the rim before closing in on the 3-point arc. Irving also caught Leonard looking to his right, instead of at him. Irving mimicked a dribble to his right, but instead picked up the ball and launched a shot from more than 30 feet from the rim.

Irving doused the triple, putting the Celtics on top by five points. The shot sparked an 11-0 run, giving the Celtics control of the clash between Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Irving finished the game with 27 points and a career-high 18 assists. He also had five boards. Leonard scored a game-high 33 points for the Raptors, while chipping in four rebounds, four steals and two assists in the loss.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Celtics.

Boston hosts the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Friday at TD Garden. The Raptors host the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.