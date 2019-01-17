New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (C) draws a foul from Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (L) as guard Stephen Curry (R) looks on during the NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Anthony "The Brow" Davis threw down a jam right in Kevin Durant's grill during the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Davis put Durant on a poster in the final minute of the third quarter during the Pelicans' 147-140 setback on Wednesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Pelicans led 106-104 at the time.

"The Brow" received an entry pass from Jrue Holiday before drawing a double team from Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green. Davis dished the ball back out to Holiday, who found an open Darius Miller to his left.

Miller then ran into the paint, drawing several Warriors defenders, before throwing the ball out to Davis on his right.

Davis went up strong as Durant also elevated toward the rim. The two human towers collided in midair, but Davis had more height on his takeoff. "The Brow" crushed in his slam over Durant's block attempt, putting the Warriors superstar on a poster.

Durant also fouled Davis. "The Brow" made his free-throw attempt for the three-point play.

Davis supplied 30 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks for the Pelicans. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 41 points for the Warriors. Durant chipped in 30 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

The Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Davis and the Pelicans battle the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. on Friday at Moda Center in Portland.

Davis is averaging a career-best 29.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.