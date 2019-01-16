Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker had a team-high 18 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Jabari Parker scored a team-high 18 points and had one of the best dunks of night during a Chicago Bulls loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Parker picked on the Lakers in the second quarter of the 107-100 setback on Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers led 21-20 with about 10:30 remaining in the frame when Parker caught a pass Zach LaVine.

Parker looked as though he was about to back down Lakers defender Josh Hart, but instead used a quick spin move to go toward the baseline after making the catch. He then floated back toward the rim where he elevated and pulled the ball up in his right hand.

Lakers guard Svi Mykhailiuk ran over to help, but Parker would not be stopped. He stuffed the ball in over both players with authority, giving the Bulls a one-point advantage.

This is some move from Jabari ðŸ˜® pic.twitter.com/552Aw2aHDo — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 16, 2019

Parker had three rebounds, two assists and two steals, in addition to his 18 points. Lonzo Ball led the Lakers with 19 points. Ball also picked up eight rebounds and six assists in the win.

The Lakers battle the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Parker and the Bulls face the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. on Thursday at Pepsi Center in Denver.

Parker is averaging 14.8 points and a career-high 6.7 rebounds per game this season for Chicago.