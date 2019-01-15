Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. throws down a dunk last season against the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C. He is said to be available in trade talks. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks have been are ramping up trade discussions involving second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr., with the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic among those interested, according to multiple reports.

The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday the Magic are viewed as a serious suitor for Smith, while the Suns may still be contemplating trade packages.

The Detroit Pistons have also expressed interest, according to longtime NBA insider Mitch Lawrence of Forbes.

Smith Jr. has missed three straight games through Monday with what the team has called a sore back. While Mavs coach Rick Carlisle has insisted Smith Jr. and top-flight rookie Luka Doncic can play off each other, others aren't so sure.

Both need the ball to succeed, and so far, Doncic has been the team's dominant force.

In addition to Smith, the Mavs are searching for trades that would invlude shooting guard Wes Matthews, "who is making $18.6 million in the final year of his contract," ESPN reported.

Coach Rick Carlisle and Smith have struggled to find a common ground," ESPN added. "The arrival of rookie of the year favorite Luka Doncic has pushed Smith off the ball and changed the trajectory of his role with the team. Carlisle has often been frustrated with Smith's decision-making."

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7.