Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert was reportedly looking for Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic following a game Monday in Sacramento. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- It was a win but things still got a little heated for Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert.

According to multiple reports, Shumpert headed over the Portland Trail Blazers' locker room on Monday after their game. It apparently was not to exchange pleasantries or post-game handshakes.

Instead, Shumpert was supposedly attempting to address what he viewed as an especially hard screen by Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic.

Rumor or truth, none of it concerned Nurkic.

"I'm not going to worry about it," he said. "He's going into retirement soon. I'm not going to worry about a guy who's going into retirement soon."

Shumpert admitted that he did want to have a little sit down with Nurkic after the game, but didn't elaborate if it was over the screen.

"Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men," Shumpert said. "Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That's it."

Shumpert did get tagged with a technical foul in the third quarter, and in walking back to his bench he had a discussion with someone on Portland's bench.

The Kings guard after the game tweeted out an apology.

"I apologize to the fans if I made a scene," he wrote. "Wasn't my intention but this 2019 stuff is all about a `story.' Don't let that distract you from this young ball club getting a great victory against a tested Blazers team."