Jan. 10 (UPI) -- NBA officials are visiting with Patrick McCaw's representatives Thursday, as the league begins an investigation centered on a contract between McCaw and the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to reports.

The NBA is trying to find out if there was any wrongdoing in the Cavs' deal with McCaw in late December, when McCaw was a restricted free agent with the Golden State Warriors. The contract was for two years and $6 million, but the Cavs gave themselves an out and waived McCaw after just three games.

He reportedly reached a deal with the Eastern Conference-contending Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

If the Cavs and McCaw arranged to waive McCaw before the contract was official, it would be a violation of league rules and could result in some dire consequences. Namely, the Cavs could be fined and be lose their first-round pick.

With the way things have been going for the Cavs, who currently have the NBA's worst mark at 8-34, that could be the first pick in the entire draft.

None of the parties involved have commented on the situation.