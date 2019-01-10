Heat's James Johnson puts Kyrie Irving on poster with huge dunk

Miami Heat forward James Johnson makes a basket against the Boston Celtics on March 26 at TD Garden in Boston. Johnson had seven points in the first half against the Celtics Thursday night. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Miami Heat forward James Johnson threw down a massive dunk over Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving on Thursday night at American Airlines Arena.

Midway through the first quarter, Johnson used a screen from Heat center Hassan Whiteside and split between Celtics defenders Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

Irving crashed down into the paint to contest Johnson's slam, but the 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward reached back and decimated the rim and an outstretched Irving.

The Heat took a 61-43 lead into halftime. Johnson had seven points, three assists and two rebounds in 12 minutes.

Irving dropped 17 points with two assists and two rebounds in the first half.

Miami shot 53.1 percent from the floor, and the Celtics were 19-for-49 (38.8 percent) from the field after two quarters.