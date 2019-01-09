Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates the team's second straight championship during a parade in Oakland, California on June 12, 2018. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- NBA Hall of Famer and former coach Kevin McHale firmly believes this is Kevin Durant's final run with the Golden State Warriors.

"Anywhere but Golden State, honestly I don't think he's going to go back there," McHale said of the Warriors' star forward on NBA TV. "I watch him and there's something dysfunctional with that team right now. So I would be shocked if he goes back there."

Durant is expected to opt out of his contract at the end of the season and become an unrestricted free agent. He has already been linked to the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, and according to one ESPN report, is regularly being scouted by the Los Angeles Clippers.

All three of those teams will have at least one max salary slot available. Each could also have two.

"KD is going to go wherever he wants to go but I really could see him going and hooking up with another championship-calibre guy," McHale said. "I know the New York fans will go crazy but him taking some guy and saying, 'Let's go here together, let's go some place together.'"

The Warriors have have appeared in each of the past four Finals and won the previous two championships. They remain the favorites this year.

But as McHale mentioned, they have been a little clunky lately, playing barely above .500 since an 11-2 start.

Along with that, Durant and teammate Draymond Green had a heated exchange in the huddle earlier this season - which resulted in Green receiving a one-game suspension for his role.

Green has not been the same since, though he has been battling some minor injuries.

Either way, McHale was firm in his stance that Durant is all but gone, and that Durant will team with

"I don't think he's going to stay in Golden State," McHale said. "I could see him hooking up with another free agent and saying, 'Lets go here and win a championship together.' I'm not sure what city it is going to be in, I don't think it matters anymore.

"But I think he's going to leave Golden State."

Durant is averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

This article originally appeared on AmicoHoops.net