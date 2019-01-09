Four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has yet to play this season for the Golden State Warriors as he recovers from Achilles surgery. Photo courtesy of the NBA

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- DeMarcus Cousins plans to make his debut for the Golden State Warriors on January 18.

Sources told the San Francisco Chronicle and The Undefeated that Cousins was targeting the date for his first game with his new squad. Cousins, 28, has not played this season as he recovers from surgery on his left Achilles. The four-time All-Star played in 48 games last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed the target date after the Warriors' 122-95 win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

"I think it'll happen around that time," Kerr told reporters. "It's not as simple as, that's the game. It's somewhere in that neighborhood. You know, now that we are getting closer ... he has made some big strides the last week or two, conditioning-wise. If that continues and Rick tells us he's ready to go then it could be that game."

"Maybe it's the New Orleans game a couple days earlier. Maybe it's the first game after that. But that's definitely the range."

Kerr said the Cousins has looked like he has broken through a barrier in his last two scrimmages.

Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game last season. He was averaging a career-best 27.8 points per game in 55 games with the Sacramento Kings in 2016 before being traded to New Orleans in February 2017.

Cousins is only signed with the Warriors through this campaign before he hits free agency this offseason.

The Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Jan. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.