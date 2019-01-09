Patrick McCaw (L) spent his first two NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers late last month. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The NBA is investigating the Cleveland Cavaliers after they signed Patrick McCaw to a two-year contract then quickly released him, according to multiple reports.

If found guilty, the Cavs could be fined and possibly lose a first-round pick, per the league's collective-bargaining agreement.

McCaw was a restricted free agent with the Golden State Warriors when the Cavs signed him to a deal that was reportedly worth $6 million. But the Cavs waived McCaw on Sunday, one day before his contract would've become guaranteed for the season.

According to report, the league had "suspicions" that the Cavs and McCaw's representatives reached an agreement to waive him so he could become an unrestricted free agent and sign a new contract.

Since waiving McCaw, the Cavs have signed point guard Cameron Payne to a 10-day contract.

McCaw appeared in just three games with the Cavs and totaled 18 minutes before being waived. He was holding out with the Warriors after spending his first two NBA seasons with the franchise.

The NBA forbids teams and players from making "unauthorized" agreements involving deals that "express or implied, oral or written, or promises, undertakings, representations, commitments, inducements, assurances of intent, or understandings of any kind," according to the collective-bargaining agreement.