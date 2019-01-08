De'Aaron Fox demolishes 7-footer Nikola Vucevic with dunk

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- De'Aaron Fox showed off his bounce with a powerful dunk on top of 7-footer Nikola Vucevic during the Sacramento Kings' win against the Orlando Magic.

Fox found the rim with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter of the Magic's 111-95 victory on Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings led 79-56 when forward Justin Jackson went flying down the court in transition.

Jackson crossed half court and flipped the ball over to Fox as he reached the 3-point arc. Fox flashed toward the rim, taking one dribble in front of the paint before elevating.

He met Vucevic in midair, but it didn't matter. Fox went up strong with his left hand, throwing down a thunderous dunk on top of the Magic big man, putting his team up 15 points. The star guard shouted "don't jump" at Vucevic after making the play.

Fox scored 20 points and had five steals, three rebounds and two assists in the win. Terrence Ross also netted 20 points for the Magic. Vucevic had 18 points and 13 rebounds in the setback.

Fox is averaging 17.9 points, 7.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in his second NBA season since being selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Kings face the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.