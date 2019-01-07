Phoenix Suns sign veteran forward Quincy Acy

Former New York Knicks forward Quincy Acy (4) dunks the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half on April 3, 2015 at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. File photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns signed forward Quincy Acy to a 10-day contract, the team announced on Monday.

The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward played for the Brooklyn Nets last season and played in a career-high 70 games. He averaged career highs of 5.9 points in 19.4 minutes.

Acy is in his seventh year in the NBA and seen action with the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Nets. He's averaged 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in his career, primarily as a role player.

Acy has developed a three-point shot in his last two seasons, averaging 1.3 three-pointers made on 36.4 percent shooting from deep during that span. He scored 21 points against Chicago on April 7, 2018, making a career-high six shots from three-point range.

The veteran forward has started 60 out of his 327 NBA games. Acy began his career with the Raptors after being selected with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Acy had a four-year career at Baylor before entering the NBA Draft. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team as a senior in the 2011-12 season.

The Suns have limped to a 9-32 record this season and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Phoenix hosts the Kings (19-20) in their next game on Tuesday night.