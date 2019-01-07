Former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau was fired on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau.

Minnesota announced Thibodeau's termination following a 108-86 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Thibodeau, 60, coached the Timberwolves for five seasons. He led the team to a 19-21 mark this season.

The Timberwolves were 97-107 during his 204 game tenure.

"We would like to thank Tom for his efforts and wish him all the best," Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said in a news release from the team.

"These decisions are never easy to make, but we felt them necessary to move our organization forward."

The team also announced the dismissal of assistant coach Andy Greer. Scott Layden will remain the team's general manager and will run the day-to-day operations of the basketball department. Assistant coach Ryan Saunders will serve as the Timberwolves' interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The Timberwolves travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.