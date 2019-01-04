Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets fought past the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray erupted for 17 points in the fourth quarter, scoring 36 overall, leading the Denver Nuggets to a come-from-behind 117-113 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The Nuggets (25-11) missed the playoffs by a game last season, but are now sit in first place in the rugged Western Conference.

Thursday's win came despite allowing the Kings to score 66 points in the first half.

"Before halftime, they were getting everything they wanted, on transition, on the glass, and we turned the ball over. All the things we prioritized before the game, we didn't do in that first half," Denver coach Michael Malone told reporters. "But love the effort to start that third quarter ... and get right back into the game. Then, obviously, Jamal went into the phone booth and came out like Superman in the second half."

Nikola Jokic scored 26 points and added 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won eight of 10. Gary Harris added 14 points off the bench and Mason Plumlee scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

"I just thought we really responded at halftime. We realized we didn't play much defense in the first half," Plumlee said. "I just think we took away their rhythm (in the second half), they were very comfortable in the first half."

The Kings (19-19) have lost three straight after blowing a 70-55 lead in the third quarter.

Buddy Hield paced Sacramento with 29 points, and De'Aaron Fox added 16 points and eight assists.