New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (R) looks to put up a shot past a defending Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (L). Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jarrett Allen is having a block party this season for the Brooklyn Nets and he's only inviting superstars.

Anthony Davis recently received two invitations.

Allen added Davis to his list of rejected superstars during the Nets' 126-121 win against the Pelicans on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"I'm just going out and playing my game," Allen told reporters. "I didn't think that block was as special as you guys are making it. It was just a basketball play to me."

His first rejection of "The Brow" came with 4:49 remaining in the opening quarter. Davis dribbled the ball near the left elbow before driving toward the baseline. Allen slid over to defend Davis, who pulled the ball out and faced up with the 6-foot-11 center.

Davis drove toward the rim as Allen lingered. He put up a shot and Allen used his right hand to block the ball against the backboard, sending it back into the paint.

The rejection added Davis to Allen's list of block victims, which includes LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin.

He blocked Davis again with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter. Davis put up a shot that rimmed out to start that sequence. He then got his own rebound before putting up another shot. But Allen wasn't having it. The Nets big man jumped up and used his right arm to reject Davis against the backboard once again.

Davis still put up a monster stat line, netting a game-high 34 points and pulling down 26 rebounds in the loss. Allen scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds and two blocks in the win. D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 22 points and 13 assists.

Allen is averaging a career-high 11.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in his second season with the Nets.