Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder overtook the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City star Paul George declined his chance to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency and Lakers fans let him know how they felt about it.

George, an LA native, was booed heartily during player introductions -- then went on to light up the Lakers to the tune of 37 points in 107-100 Thunder win.

The Lakers played their fourth-straight game without LeBron James, having won just one of those. James injured his groin in a Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors.