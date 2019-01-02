Thunder's Westbrook says market size doesn't matter

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook directs the offense during a game against the Washington Wizards on November 2 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Russell Westbrook is from Los Angeles but he's perfectly content playing pro basketball in Oklahoma City.

"I don't believe in small markets," the Thunder star told reporters Wednesday. "Wherever you're at, if you're doing the things you're supposed to do, people will know who you are."

Westbrook won the NBA MVP after joining Oscar Robertson as one of two players in league history to average a triple-double for the entire season.

He has made the All-Star team seven times and won All-Star Game MVP twice. He has played in an NBA Finals. He has done everything he can do, and built his brand ... in Oklahoma City. Westbrook pointed to the power of social media and success as a few of the reasons just about anyone can receive recognition.

"At one point in time, I was extremely blessed to have three or four commercials running on TV at the same time," Westbrook said. "It doesn't really matter. If you're doing the things you're supposed to do, people will notice you."

Westbrook, 30, was born in Long Beach, Calif., and played two years of college ball at UCLA.

Bottom line: Like fellow star and LA product Paul George, who re-upped with the Thunder this past summer in free agency, Westbrook clearly believes that OKC is a-OK.

The Thunder host the Lakers on Thursday at 9:30 EST.

This article originally appeared on AmicoHoops.net.