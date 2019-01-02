Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler scored 16 points in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of the NBA

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley got into a tussle during the Philadelphia 76ers' win against the Los Angeles Clippers, resulting in a double ejection.

The skirmish occurred with 7:01 remaining in the Sixers' 119-113 victory on Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Butler and Bradley were both angling for rebounding position and remained tangled up after a made 3-pointer by the Sixers.

Bradley pulled back on Butler, who was facing the basket. The two exchanged shoves after the made basket, with Bradley throwing an arm toward Butler's face. Butler responded by throwing both of his hands at Bradley's neck throwing him into the paint.

Referees and security rushed onto the court as both teams converged.

Oh boy, round two.



Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley both got ejected for this. pic.twitter.com/oY749uEn9P — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 2, 2019

"I like it though," Butler told reporters. "Competitive. You are supposed to be enemies on the floor. I think that's what Philly likes to see."

Butler scored 16 points and had six rebounds and four assists for the Sixers. Joel Embiid scored a game-high 28 points and had 19 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the win.

Bradley scored six points for the Clippers, who were led by Lou Williams' 22 points.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q4 of #PHIatLAC. Ruling: Technical fouls assessed to Butler and Bradley, both players are ejected. pic.twitter.com/h8wD2A6DBZ — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 2, 2019

"I thought it was a little unfair," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the ejections. "I thought Avery pushed and the other guy grabbed around the neck. I thought, but I didn't get a good look at that."

The Sixers battle the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. The Clippers face the Suns at 9 p.m. on Friday in Phoenix.