Lakers star James (groin) out vs. Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James stands on the court during a break in the action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York City on December 18, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- LeBron James is making progress but will sit out his fourth straight game with a left ground injury when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

James suffered the injury in the Lakers' Christmas Day blowout win over the Golden State Warriors. He returned to the court during Tuesday's practice to take part in some shooting drills.

"He's working on his body, his game, himself all the time," Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters. "But that's the first time I've seen him shoot (since the injury)."

James turned 34 years old Monday. While the Lakers ruled him out Wednesday, he remains listed as day-to-day. He is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 points and 7.1 assists, and the Lakers are 1-2 without him.

"It's definitely tough because he's very vocal," Lakers guard Lance Stephenson told reporters. "With him missing, it's like everyone is quiet. You don't know what's going on on the floor. But the games that we had (this week), I think we got better at it."

This story originally appeared on AmicoHoops.net