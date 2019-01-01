Celtics' Kyrie Irving scratches cornea vs. Spurs

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving brings the basketball up the court. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving suffered a scratched cornea during the team's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Irving suffered the left eye injury with 7:22 remaining in the 120-11 loss on Monday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The five-time All-Star missed a 3-pointer from the right wing and was fighting for the rebound with Marco Belinelli when the two players collided. Belinelli swiped for the ball, but hit Irving's eye in the process. Irving crashed to the floor, writhing in pain.

He later exited the court and went to the locker room. He returned to the bench and the game a few minutes later.

Irving sported sunglasses during his postgame news conference.

"I'm wearing sunglasses, so not too good," Irving told reporters. "I'll be all right, though. [Belinelli] smacked the [expletive] out of me. He just caught me pretty good."

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that he did not know if Irving would miss time due to the injury.

Irving scored 16 points and had eight assists in the loss. He is averaging 23.3 points, 6.6 assists and five rebounds per game this season.

The Celtics return home for a clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.