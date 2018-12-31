Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic had 25 points and seven assists in a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in Dallas. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- DeAndre Jordan and Luka Doncic provided some highlights at Paul George's expense during the Dallas Mavericks' win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Doncic was the first to show off his skills against the Thunder superstar during the 105-103 win on Sunday in Dallas. The Mavericks rookie was dribbling up the court late in the first quarter when George picked him up defensively near half court. Doncic passed off to Harrison Barnes before getting the ball back on a handoff.

He ran to the left flank before turning the corner and driving on George. Doncic crossed over the 3-point line before slightly turning back with a hesitation move. George tripped over himself due to the quick stop and Doncic turned back toward the rim, going around George en route to an easy lay-up.

Jordan's big play came after George turned the ball over during a Thunder possession. Barnes picked up the loose ball and fired a pass up to Doncic in transition.

The ball was tipped back, where Jordan was trailing. The Mavericks big man went up strong with one hand, slamming in a dunk over George with 1:40 remaining in regulation. Jordan's flush put the Mavericks within two points of the Thunder lead down the stretch.

George responded by making a pull-up jump shot on the other end before Jordan made a free throw to make the score 103-100. Barnes closed the gap to one point by making a pair of free throws before Dennis Smith Jr. made a driving lay up to give Dallas a 104-103 edge. Jordan iced the game with a free throw in the final seconds.

George scored a game-high 36 points in the loss. Russell Westbrook scored nine points and had nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals for the Thunder.

Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points and had seven assists and three rebounds in the win. Jordan had 12 points and 17 rebounds for Dallas.