Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) claps after a big play during the fourth quarter at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards have lost star point guard John Wall for the season due to bone spurs in his left heel.

Washington announced on Saturday that Wall will have season-ending surgery in the next few days in Green Bay, Wisc.

"Wizards guard John Wall will undergo a debridement and repair of a Haglund's deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel," the Wizards said in a news release.

"The procedure will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI, next week on a day to be determined. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately six to eight months."

The five-time All-Star averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in 32 contests during the 2018 season.

He hasn't played since Dec. 26. The Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-126 on Saturday and host the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.